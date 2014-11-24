The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Is Now Selling Hot Butterbeer For The First Time

Since the Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened in 2010, one of the park’s biggest draws has been the famous Butterbeer. The beverage is only sold at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Orlando or the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London. It has also only been available cold or frozen, until now.

Just in time for winter, this delicious new addition has the same alluring flavors of butterscotch and shortbread that have been so popular in the colder varieties. But the top-secret recipe has been fine-tuned just the right way to make it perfect as a hot treat.

I have been to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter twice, and both times the Butterbeer was an essential experience. The cold variety can be compared to cream soda, sweet and fizzy, while the frozen is more like a Slushee. I always thought the drink made more sense as a hot drink, considering the name “Butterbeer” is reminiscent of hot buttered rum. Also, flavors like butterscotch and shortbread are usually used in seasonal coffee drinks or specialty hot chocolate and less frequently in cold carbonated drinks.

Unfortunately, Universal Studios Orlando is located in Florida, and the weather for most of the year is very hot. Not many people want to drink hot Butterbeer when it is 90 degrees outside, so the hot Butterbeer will likely be a limited holiday beverage. For the time being, however, Harry Potter fans have more incentives to make the trip to Florida, to check out the new Diagon Alley attractions and have a cup of hot Butterbeer.

Source: Universal Studios Orlando