Don’t Worry Darling is already a historically significant movie because it’s where Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met. It also sounds like a good movie.

The psychological thriller is about a “1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets,” according to the official plot description. Styles play the husband, Jack, while Paddington’s best friend, Florence Pugh, is the housewife, Alice. Don’t Worry Darling is Wilde’s first feature since 2019’s Booksmart, one of the best teen comedies in recent years, and on Monday, she shared the first look at the movie.

Try to guess which shot is taking over the internet.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in #DontWorryDarling. In theaters only 9.23.2022 pic.twitter.com/pAy5pJ5tfV — HSD (@hsdaily) September 13, 2021

Thank you, Harry Styles Daily. Here’s more:

“Kiss You,” indeed.

Don’t Worry Darling originally starred Pugh and Shia LaBeouf, but he was fired by Wilde for “poor behavior” and because “his style clashed with the cast and crew” (she has a “zero asshole policy” on set, and LaBeouf sure sounds like an asshole). Styles, who previously appeared in Dunkirk, stepped into the role “because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style,” Wilde said. “And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don’t care.”

Don’t Worry Darling opens on September 23, 2022.