Harvey Weinstein has allegedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, claims a report in The Niagara Gazette. As per the claim, the disgraced movie mogul has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility in western New York, where he is incarcerated.

The diagnosis has not been confirmed by the New York State’s Department of Corrections, though Deadline received confirmation of Weinstein’s medical isolation from a law enforcement official. Meanwhile, Weinstein’s own spokespeople said it was news to them. “Our team… has not heard anything like that yet,” said Weinstein PR chief Juda Engelmayer. Weinstein’s personal rep added, “I can’t tell you what I don’t know.”

Earlier Sunday it was reported that two inmates at Wende had tested positive for COVID-19, though they would not release their identities. Meanwhile, 38 inmates at Rikers Island, where Weinstein was incarcerated up until only a couple days prior, had tested positive for the virus.

If true, Weinstein would be the second high-profile person to test positive for the coronavirus, following news that Senator Rand Paul had contracted the disease. Last week Paul delayed the country’s coronavirus bill. As per The New York Times, there are currently over 31,000 cases in the U.S. alone, and 400 have died.

In March, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison, having been found guilty of two sex crime felony charges.

