After HBO Max leaned heavily into its nerd-shaking decision to Release the Snyder Cut, the recently launched streaming service is leaving DC Comics fans might be scratching their heads to learn that many DC Comics movies will be (temporarily) leaving the platform in a few weeks. The list contains 12 movies that will be no longer available on HBO Max (starting in July), including Justice League, a film that was prominently featured in ads, billboards, and again, the Snyder cut announcement:

Justice League

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

Wonder Woman

Suicide Squad

Batman

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Catwoman

Jonah Hex

Steel

The Losers

Comic Book first broke the story, and Deadline confirmed the news. In addition, The Observer got word from an HBO spokesperson, who explained that the platform will be rotating its selection of DC Comics movies on a monthly schedule: “We have a new batch coming in July and then another batch coming in August.” At this time, the streaming service did not disclose what that new batch for July will contain, but it should be an interesting selection considering the DC Films don’t have as wide of a library as Marvel, and 12 films are already off of the table.

While it is surprising that HBO Max is already losing so many DC Films after prominently featuring them in promotional material (Batman Begins was included in the launch trailer, and neither that film or the rest of The Dark Knight Trilogy has yet to be available), navigating convoluted streaming rights is a hurdle that Disney+ also dealt with at launch. Despite owning the Marvel movies just like HBO Max’s parent company owns the DC films, Disney need to wait for some streaming deals with Netflix to expire before it can have the MCU films all under one roof. And don’t even get us started on the rights to Spider-Man.

