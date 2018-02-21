Universal Pictures

Do you feel that? Sure, there is still a bit of a chill in the air, but a springtime thaw is on the way. With the warmer weather just around the corner, HBO Now is doubling down on their comedy offerings. While Crashing and Divorce are both winding down their second seasons, Bill Hader’s new comedy Barry and Silicon Valley are both premiering in March. As far as theatrical releases go, the streaming service is loading up on some favorites from last year. If you somehow missed Girls Trip, Atomic Blonde, and The Beguiled, you’ve got a badass female-fronted film marathon awaiting you.

Girls Trip

When four friends reunite to party in New Orleans after drifting apart over the years, hijinks are bound to ensue. While it’s safe to say that the world knew to expect talent from Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, but Tiffany Haddish was the real star of the movie. Girls Trip was a breakout hit of the summer and made Haddish a household name. You’ll never look a grapefruit the same way again.

Barry

Ever since he left SNL, Bill Hader has worked on a number of interesting projects, but Barry might be the best one yet. There have been plenty of dramas about hitmen trying to balance life with the business of killing, but Barry is certainly one of the first to approach the job from a comedic point of view. Hader’s everyman charm will have audiences rooting for Barry to succeed as an actor and at finding some meaning in his life, even if he happens to kill a lot of people at the same time.

Silicon Valley

Pied Piper has undergone a lot of changes since the first season of Silicon Valley, and Richard and the rest of the team have found themselves in an increasingly precarious position. With the fallout of the fourth season finale putting Richard back in control and Gavin Belson on the fast track to irrelevance, it appears that things might be looking up for the Pied Piper team. However, if the past is any indication of what’s to come, these nerds will find a way to mess up their success before too long.