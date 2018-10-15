Getty Image / UPROXX

HBO original documentary The Sentence may make you break down in tears, but you’ll be thankful for the experience. The film, directed by Rudy Valdez, offers an intimate and scathing look at mandatory minimum prison sentencing laws and their devastating effects upon not only those who serve time but those who love them. The project is sourced from hundreds of hours of footage, captured over the course of a decade, that follow Valdez’s sister, Cindy Shank, and her family, including three young daughters whose mother was whisked away, years after her tangential involvement in the drug-related crimes of an ex-boyfriend. Cindy was granted clemency during the final months of the Obama administration. Yet the sobering fact remains that she was one of only 1,600 people who found relief through the clemency program, although an astounding 36,000 qualified, which shows that the battle isn’t even close to finished.

The Sentence took home an Audience Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and will make its HBO debut on Monday, October 15. Valdez and Shank were gracious enough to speak with us at length about the filmmaking process and the “girlfriend problem,” which could impact an untold number of similarly situated families in the future, given that Attorney General Jeff Sessions quickly reversed the Obama policy that urged federal prosecutors to consider less severe sentences for nonviolent drug offenders in certain cases. Both director and subject were very frank with us about the more serious aspects of this project, but they also got real about a source of bittersweet humor throughout the film (Cindy’s longing for their dad’s fajitas).

The “girlfriend problem” really highlights how the war on drugs has made casualties of those women who get charged with conspiracy but don’t have enough meaningful information of crimes to avoid mandatory sentences. To what degree this is happening today?

Valdez: The conspiracy laws are still very much in effect, so I don’t have the exact stats, but I think Cindy can talk to the fact that while she was incarcerated, she met many, many people who were there for very similar circumstances to her. You know, this whole notion of living in a house or being knowledgeable of a crime and not going to the police for whatever reason makes you just as guilty … and guilt is one thing, but the sentencing is another. And I think that sentencing somebody on the same level as someone who actually committed the crimes is a real problem here.

Shank: I did manage to forge some very good friendships [in prison] — a lot of women who had stories exactly like mine, and who were going through the same exact thing. I saw how huge this problem was. It’s sad to me, when I got clemency, I was just beside myself, thankful and with joy. But there was a very big part of me that was sad to leave all of these women behind, and “Why me?” I struggled with that because they’re so many people who deserve to be home with their children. It’s a struggle for me, but that’s why I continue to do this, why I’m talking with you now. Because there’s so much more work to do.

Rudy, you filmed the hundreds of hours of footage partially so that Cindy could see those milestones that she missed while the girls were growing up. At what point in the process did you decide to make this into a full-on documentary?

Valdez: It’s amazing, I would say that it’s really unfortunate that it happened with this film, but I can actually pinpoint the moment when I became a filmmaker, and this became a film. The opening scene of this film when I fly back to Michigan to film Autumn’s dance recital, a recital that Cindy wanted to go to so badly, and I was just there wanting to capture it, so she could watch it one day. Cindy called, completely unexpectedly, and I just keep filming. And she says that line to Autumn: “Do you know what Mommy’s gonna do when you go to dance? I’m gonna lay down in my bed, and I’m gonna close my eyes, and I’m gonna think about you.” And it all struck me right then. At that point, I had been doing a lot of research on Cindy’s case, and her sentence and what it meant, and not only was I finding out that my sister’s case not a mistake, but that thousands and thousands of other people are also facing very similar crimes. At that moment, I realized that it’s more than just those people who are being incarcerated, it’s their children who are doing their sentence as well. I had to tell the story at that moment, and it just became a documentary.