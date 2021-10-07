Hearts broke just as quickly as the headlines when it was revealed 32-year old actress Brittany Murphy had suddenly died back in 2009, and it didn’t take much longer for sadness to turn into suspicion. While the actress’ autopsy revealed pneumonia to be her primary cause of death, following the tragedy many questioned how a seemingly healthy and vibrant woman in her 30s had so suddenly fallen gravely ill. Now, twelve years later, HBO is attempting to get to the bottom of the case and clear up some rumors in its upcoming documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

A two-part HBO Max Original series, What Happened, Brittany Murphy is “an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy” that goes “beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old,” according to the series’ press release. Both episodes of the documentary series will debut on Thursday, October 14 on HBO Max, and will feature interviews from friends, family, and other important figures in the actress’ life.

“A captivating actress as effervescent on-screen as she was off, Murphy was a rising star whose movies helped define a generation. But in 2009, Murphy’s untimely passing ended her promising career, while the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death quickly became fodder for speculation and conspiracy theories. Featuring new archival footage and interviews with those closest to her, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? goes beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack. Sensitive and nuanced, the docuseries explores the legacy of a unique talent.”

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? is directed by the Emmy-nominated Cynthia Hill (Private Violence) and executive produced by Mary Lisio (The People v. The Klan, Pray Away), James Buddy Day (Fall River), and the Emmy-winning team over at Blumhouse. The two-part series will be available to watch starting October 14 over on HBO’s streaming service HBO Max.