Acclaimed English actress Helen McCrory has died at age 52 after a battle with cancer. Her death was announced by her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis, who shared a statement on his wife’s passing on Twitter:

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” Lewis wrote. “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Following Lewis’ announcement, the BBC series Peaky Blinders honored McCrory’s passing. The actress was a regular on the series as Aunt Polly Gray, the matriarch of the Shelby crime family. “All our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family. Rest in peace,” the official Twitter account wrote in a statement.

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray All our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HBEg4Hz2Up — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) April 16, 2021

On top of her roles in Peaky Blinders, the Harry Potter film series, Penny Dreadful, and Skyfall, McCrory was an award-winning actress on both stage and screen. Via Variety:

During her theater, television and film career, McCrory picked up several awards, like best actress at the London Film Critics Circle, the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, the Critics’ Circle Theater Awards and theatre actress of the year at the Glamour Awards. She was nominated for a Critics Choice Television Award and a Satellite Award for best supporting actress in a drama for “Penny Dreadful.” For her role in “Macbeth” in 1995, she was named most promising newcomer at the Shakespeare Globe Awards.

McCrory is survived by her husband Lewis and two sons.

(Via Damian Lewis on Twitter)