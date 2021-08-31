I have long considered Tuesday to be the worst day of week. Monday isn’t as bad as Garfield makes it out to be; Wednesday and Thursday are close enough to the weekend; and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are the best. But Tuesday? Tuesday has nothing go for it. It’s a drag. It’s usually difficult to find motivation to get through a Tuesday, but not this Tuesday. This Tuesday, I’m channeling the energy of Helen Mirren’s weekend.

The Oscar-winning actress — who also played a fancy car-driving thief in F9 (that’s range) — made an appearance at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda Show in Venice on Sunday. She arrived on a boat, as one does, and wore a dress that made her feel like “a member of the Contarini Family,” as she wrote on Instagram. “Before me appeared many beautiful goddesses dressed in heavenly clothes, as a rainbow and lightening appeared and thunder rolled, and as the vision disappeared a beautiful rain began to fall.”

Also in attendance at the fashion show: her BFF, Vin Diesel.

helen mirren dancing with vin diesel at a dolce and gabbana fashion show in venice🥺 pic.twitter.com/xKayqDsksW — a🍝 (@0iloveicecream0) August 29, 2021

“I danced in the rain with VIN DIESEL!” the caption reads. But she wasn’t done dancing:

Helen Mirren with Megan Thee Stallion in Venice pic.twitter.com/p6FNCUUzsC — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 30, 2021

You know Helen Thee Mirren gets down to “Thot Sh*t.”

Anyway, thank you to Nothing But Respect For My Queen, Vin Diesel, and Megan for helping me get through this Tuesday.