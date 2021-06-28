To the surprise of absolutely no one, when Helen Mirren finally gets behind the wheel in F9, she practically steals that entire chunk movie, which is fitting given that her character, Queenie, is an accomplished thief. After first appearing in The Fate of the Furious, Mirren has now shared two fan-favorite scenes with Vin Diesel‘s Dom Toretto, and when asked if she’d be open to taking their on-screen relationship to the next level, the honorable Dame Mirren was on board, but with one very specific condition. Via The New York Times:

Let me double back on my first request: If a chaste kiss can be arranged in the next movie, would you be open to it? With Vin? Oh my God, of course I would! But only if he talks to me before and after, because it’s the voice that I really get off on, quite honestly.

Wow, and there you have it. Helen Mirren is all about that deep Diesel bass, and she doesn’t care who knows it. In fact, when asked who she’d want to play her ex-husband (and father to Luke Evans, Jason Statham, and Vanessa Kirby’s characters) in the Fast and Furious films, Mirren couldn’t help but gush about Diesel’s casting choice.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say but apparently Vin had the idea of Michael Caine,” Mirren said. “I mean, wouldn’t that be fantastic? That would be just so cool and absolutely perfect. So we’ll see.”

Fast 10 can’t get here soon enough.

(Via New York Times)