Mike Mignola/Dark Horse Comics

One of Hellboy’s greatest strengths, a strength that places him neatly in the ranks of the greatest comic book characters ever created, is his adaptability.

In 25 years of stories, he’s never grown stale or repetitive, even though his stories are always supernatural adventures full of monsters, witches, and spirits. Creator Mike Mignola wisely built a world around Big Red that’s a grab bag of basically any supernatural saga you want, from Arthurian Legend to vampire myths to obscure Russian folk tales, so even though Hellboy’s always starring in roughly the same genre of story, those stories are endlessly customizable, and the character’s Monster with a Heart of Gold dynamic allows him to do everything from black comedy to bleak apocalyptic drama and virtually anything else the super-elastic Hellboy mold can hold. He’s a demon with the potential to end all of existence, but he’s also just a kid who likes pancakes. The space between is vast and delightful.

That sense of tonal versatility that Hellboy’s retained for nearly three decades is what made the character’s most recent trip to the big screen especially disappointing because it seemed like it had the potential to work.

Neil Marshall’s film sought to blend the lightheartedness of Guillermo del Toro’s two Hellboy films with Marshall’s own sense of gore-laden horror, and some key moments aside, the thing just didn’t land. It missed the mark so obviously that even its star, David Harbour, freely admitted to its problems. Hellboy’s endless flexibility, it seems, reached a limit of sorts in the midst of a superhero boom, throwing the character’s live-action future into jeopardy.

As long as superhero franchises persist on the big and small screen, though, there will be room somewhere for Hellboy, particularly now that his publisher, Dark Horse Comics, has a first-look deal at Netflix. The streaming giant could, with an appropriately sized budget, be a productive home for Big Red and his stories, which in the comics often alternate between short bursts of folklore-inspired adventure and months-long arcs with apocalyptic implications. With that in mind, let’s be optimists about this, as Hellboy fans and as people seeking escape from a cruel world via the joys of filmed entertainment. If Hellboy gets another chance at live-action, particularly under the longform-friendly umbrella that is streaming, what is the ideal place for filmmakers to take things?

Well, all things being equal, that would be Hellboy In Hell.