The Zack Snyder people badly want Warner Bros. to restore the Snyderverse (though Zack Snyder himself seems to be against it), but it looks like at least one of its major players is going to be a bit busy: As per Deadline, Henry Cavill is in talks to play another semi-immortal in the reboot of Highlander, helmed by John Wick co-director Chad Stahelski.

The Highlander series originated in 1986, with Frenchman Christopher Lambert as a Scottish warrior who discovers he’s part of a lineage of immortal asskickers. Mentored by a Spaniard played by actual Scotsman Sean Connery, our hero winds up battling a fellow unkillable sort (Clancy Brown) amidst songs by Queen. It was not a hit but its cult became so strong that a sequel emerged in 1991. That one proved a critical-derided bomb that nevertheless kept the franchise puttering over three more films, three TV shows, books, comics, etc., etc., etc.

Presumably this latest revival will amp up the fights, coming from a former stunt coordinator helmed all three John Wick movies. (His co-director on the first, David Leitch, went on to make Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, and the forthcoming Bullet Train.) But should the reboot prove successful, there probably won’t be only one.

