Despite reports to the contrary, Henry Cavill has set the record straight on his involvement with Zack Snyder’s director cut of Justice League, better known as “The Snyder Cut.”

In a recent interview to promote the Netflix release of Enola Holmes, Cavill was adamant that he will not be shooting any additional scenes for the new cut of the film. The actor is also tied up in Europe where he’s resumed filming for the second season of The Witcher, which saw it’s production delayed like so many others because of the pandemic. Via Collider:

“Not shooting anything additional. No. It’s all stuff that has been already done. Obviously I don’t know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production. Whatever lessons may be learned from what is it four years since Justice League came out? Four years’ worth of fan reaction. For me… I’m now just watching the party.”

Get ready for a Superman pun. Cavill’s response flies in the face of a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter that claimed Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher will return to their Justice League roles for reshoots in October. While Zack Snyder had originally said that there would not be reshoots when he first announced that HBO Max is releasing the Snyder Cut in 2021, THR says the scope of the project has now changed. During DC Fandome, Snyder confirmed that his director’s cut would now be four hour-long episodes, which has reportedly necessitated the need for reshoots.

However, with Cavill already denying his reshoot-involvement, it will be interesting to see if the reshoots are actually happening with the other actors, particularly Ben Affleck, who seems to be rekindling his relationship with Batman after not having the best experience filming Batman V Superman and Justice League back-to-back.

(Via Collider)