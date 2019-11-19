Last year, a report suggested that Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star Henry Cavill would no longer be suiting up as Superman in future DC Comics films for Warner Bros. The actor subsequently released a cryptic and, frankly, still-unexplained Instagram post seemingly refuting the report, and Warner Bros. did the same — albeit in the form of an official statement to the press. Now, Cavill is promoting his new Netflix series The Witcher, and the Superman character isn’t slated to appear in any DCEU films in the near future. So, is he really out?

Not according to what the actor told Men’s Health in a recent interview. “I’ve not given up the role,” said Cavill. He continued:

“There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

Even so, the Warner Bros. slate of upcoming DC properties includes a Wonder Woman sequel with Gal Gadot, Matt Reeves’s Ben Affleck-less The Batman with Robert Pattinson, an Aquaman sequel and spin-off, a Shazam! sequel, and a Black Adam film with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. And while this list of confirmed and highly suggested titles includes a great deal, nowhere does it make any mention — passing or otherwise — of Cavill’s return as Kal-El.

At least his opinion of the Justice League film and the potential importance of resurrecting the so-called “Snyder Cut” remains unchanged. When Men’s Health asked the actor about it, he simply stated: “It didn’t work.”

(Via Men’s Health)