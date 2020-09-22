Netflix
Movies

Henry Cavill Attempting To Decipher Victorian Slang With His ‘Enola Holmes’ Co-Stars Is Quite ‘Bricky’

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Netflix’s Enola Holmes adventure movie arrives this week (Wed, Sept. 23) with Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobbie Brown playing Sherlock’s rebellious teen sister. Another Netflix favorite, The Witcher‘s Henry Cavill, is portraying Sherlock, who he promises (to Radio Times) “is different from what we may see as the traditional misogynistic genius.” Apparently, Enola opens his heart, but both Cavill and Brown, along with Sam Claflin (who plays Mycroft Holmes), were all having a heck of a time attempting to translate Victorian Slang in a new video for the streamer.

Actually, they guessed almost every entry wrong, with Cavill arguably having the best reaction faces, including this one.

Via Netflix on Twitter

The group rolled around “bags o’ mystery” (referring to the dubious nature of ordering sausages); as well as “bricky” (an expression of appreciation); “butter upon bacon” (describing absolute access); “bang up to the elephant” (acknowledging a job well done); and more. It was a whole lot of chaos.

Enola Holmes should feature plenty of fancy hair and twirling-of-mustaches as Sherlock and Mycroft attempt to shuttle their sister off to finishing school after her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) suddenly disappears. The movie, which is directed by Fleabag‘s Harry Bradbeer, streams on September 23.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×