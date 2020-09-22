Netflix’s Enola Holmes adventure movie arrives this week (Wed, Sept. 23) with Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobbie Brown playing Sherlock’s rebellious teen sister. Another Netflix favorite, The Witcher‘s Henry Cavill, is portraying Sherlock, who he promises (to Radio Times) “is different from what we may see as the traditional misogynistic genius.” Apparently, Enola opens his heart, but both Cavill and Brown, along with Sam Claflin (who plays Mycroft Holmes), were all having a heck of a time attempting to translate Victorian Slang in a new video for the streamer.

Actually, they guessed almost every entry wrong, with Cavill arguably having the best reaction faces, including this one.

The group rolled around “bags o’ mystery” (referring to the dubious nature of ordering sausages); as well as “bricky” (an expression of appreciation); “butter upon bacon” (describing absolute access); “bang up to the elephant” (acknowledging a job well done); and more. It was a whole lot of chaos.

oi guvvna, 'ow’s about learning some Victorian slang just in time for Enola Holmes? pic.twitter.com/RCiF0HCRNH — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 21, 2020

Enola Holmes should feature plenty of fancy hair and twirling-of-mustaches as Sherlock and Mycroft attempt to shuttle their sister off to finishing school after her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) suddenly disappears. The movie, which is directed by Fleabag‘s Harry Bradbeer, streams on September 23.