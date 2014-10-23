Here Are The Hints And Mysteries We Found In The ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Trailer

Yes, we’re taking any excuse to post the Avengers: Age Of Ultron trailer again. Admit it, you’ve been watching it on loop. But there’s actually a lot there, and it’s packed full of hints and mysteries.
Black Widow Is Likely Central To The Story
A fair chunk of the movie takes place in Eastern Europe and likely in Russia itself, although there is a fictional city called Sokovia that pops up a lot in. One of the first shots is of Russian protesters:
A fair chunk of the trailer takes place in a snowy landscape, including a possible fight against HYDRA agents (check out the bitchin’ laser cannon):
Notice, also, that the Hulk calms down a bit around her in the trailer. And there’s ballerinas, which is up there with vodka, “comrade,” and the color red in the pantheon of Russian stereotypes:
We’re assuming this is a flashback to Widow’s past.
The Story Goes Back Further Than You Think
Blink and you’ll miss it, but there’s a shot of Cap in a flashback to what appears to be the 1940s:
We’re guessing that the work that ultimately results in Ultron starts with Howard Stark, especially since Peggy Carter will supposedly be making a cameo. There’s also a sequence where everybody in that isolated villa sees some form of secret that shocks Thor into dropping his hammer, so we’re betting there are some nasty secrets to be uncovered.
Yep, It Really Is All Tony’s Fault
If there’s one thing that this trailer underlines and circles, it’s that Tony is more or less directly responsible for every crappy thing that happens in this movie. Our introduction to Ultron is in the form of a shredded Iron Man suit with a robot in it, who obviously is not a Tony fan if the GIF above didn’t tell you. More to the point, look at the robot Ultron crushes, there, and then take a look at the mooks he deploys later:
It’s especially interesting due to the fact that another theme the trailer lays on rather thick is manipulation and control. As one of our regulars dRail pointed out, you know the song in the trailer better as a lighthearted ditty from Pinocchio, that Ultron straight-up quotes at the end of the trailer.
Oh, and the “strings” in question refer to Pinocchio’s conscience. We somehow doubt that this musical selection was an accident.
Still, why’s Tony stamping out robots? We have a few guesses, that mostly start in H and end with ULK, but that leads us to our first mystery, which is…
What’s Up With Banner?
The trailer seems to hint that Banner, at some point, loses his Hulk powers. Here he is shirtless in the Russian wilderness:
Generally if Banner’s under threat, which he most assuredly is here, he’s big and green. And after he’s rescued, he’s clearly not happy, as we see him huddling in a Quinjet. It could just be that he’s losing control more often. After all, a fair chunk of the trailer is Tony and Bruce going head to head:
More to the point, Tony built Hulkbuster armor, so clearly Bruce’s tantrums are becoming something of a problem.
Who The Hell Is Andy Serkis Playing?
When Andy Serkis was first cast, everybody naturally assumed he’d be doing mo-cap work. Nope, he’s out of the ping-pong ball suit and he’s grown a beard for this movie:
The best guess we’ve heard, from Robo, is that he’s playing Ulysses Klaw. That would line up with Cap’s shield being split, as we see in the trailer, and it would also mean that Wakanda would be in the mix. And it’s not like we haven’t been hearing about a Black Panther movie.
Where’s HYDRA In All Of This?
Notably missing, here, is HYDRA. Captain America: The Winter Soldier ended more or less with a lead-in straight to Age Of Ultron, making it clear that the “miracles” Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were HYDRA pawns. So where’s HYDRA?
That’s just what we found on a first viewing. Anything we missed?
Is it just me or does it look like there’s a huge dust cloud approaching the ballerinas from the window? Like a giant bomb blast…
That’s a possibility.
It’s trees, not a dust cloud.
War Machine (Colonel James Rhodes) is in the trailer.
where?
@SlapHappyPappy [imgur.com]
cool! good eye!
@SlapHappyPappy I am interested in who the other 2 females are in that scene. Far left is Black Widow, and one is likely Maria Hill, but who’s the other – Jane?
[i.imgur.com]
Only one or two shots. Makes me think he may bite the dust, raising the stakes.
Jane as in Jane Foster? I don’t know… haven’t heard about Portman being cast for Age of Ultron… maybe Wanda? I do see a some read in there after all….
@SlapHappyPappy :34 seconds on the far right.
@ImBateman the other lady is Claudia Kim.
i.newsarama.com/images/i/000/137/382/original/ageofultronmysterywoman.jpg
[i.newsarama.com]
Kat Dennings? Probably not.
@SlapHappyPappy
There are exactly two black dudes in the MCU, and I’m not counting Vin Disel because he plays a tree. How did you not see him?
You forgot to mention that Thor jumps in the jacooz at 1:34.
I just assumed he was reenacting a scene from ‘Ravenous.’
Yes. I was going to bring that up. It seems super important.
Hulkbustin’ makes me feel good.
Gozer: “Are you a god?”
Thor: “Are you?”
Couldn’t the Eastern European scenes have to do with the Maximoff’s?
Good call! Most likely, this is the case as the angry mob is probably trying to chase them. In the comics, they flee until being taken in by Magneto…. maybe they’ll run into Baron von Strucker?
Nick Fury is now knitting and modeling ski caps as a source of revenue since “dying” — I get it, it’s a Boom Business.
Are we sure Tony & Hulk fighting in NYC won’t lead to World War Hulk or, at least, Planet Hulk? It makes sense to the “Civil War” Cap 3 they are aiming towards.
It’s likely that Ultron is in the Hulkbuster Suit.
@ImBateman Actually, I’m guessing not. Look closely and you’ll see Tony’s head before the Juggernaut cap slaps down, and the trailer features a scene where Black Widow calms him down with the same lighting/color.
Well, the Iron Man head, but you see my point.
@Dan Seitz does have the ability to take over Tony’s suits. But you are right, it’s Little Ironman in the Buster suit.
@Dan Seitz *Ultron does have the ability to take over Tony’s suits
supposedly the Hulk vs Hulkbuster takes place in Johannesburg.
If you look at the spoiler filled plot synopsis leaked earlier this year, it goes right along with everything we’re seeing in the trailer. Seriously, probably huge spoilers ahead. I mean, there are clearly going to be changes to the script than what was posted, but it’s probably pretty accurate considering how much was confirmed by this trailer:
[www.reddit.com]
Also, that would mean Serkis is playing Phineas Horton (the guy that made the first Human Torch). Which makes sense, based on this from the first Cap movie:
[theragingfanboy.files.wordpress.com]
That would make a lot of sense, considering that there’s probably not much reason to flash back to Cap in the ’40s otherwise.
@K.G. They only had so many prototypes to go off of in the 40s
Others are saying that Serkis is playing Klaw (a character I’m not too familiar with but the look of the character seems to be on point.
@K.G. That’s the shadow made by his nose, man.
There’s a shot of Serkis’ character with Klaw’s sound-cannon thing on his arm, so pretty sure it’s Klaw.
@itrainmonkeys @Iron Mike Sharpie Well there goes that leaked point
Do not even tease me that Marvel would be so sly as to take back the Human Torch as a character by making it Jim Hammond! Serkis looks way more like Klaw to me.
@cyber Pilate Actually, if Marvel the publisher is adhering to form, the fact that they threw him in a team book recently is a big hint Jim Hammond will be showing up in the movies somewhere.
Hm. The Captain America screencap could be a Winter Soldier: Winter Kills one shot reference, maybe?
No, that’s Guy Fieri’s militia. They’re the menace in the opening scene.
my thought on the plot maybe is iron man and shield is disbanded. Starks decides to create a new national defense system after retiring as iron man and finds researched based on hank pym project that was scraped. He uses pym and his iron man technology to give birth to this defense where one goes all skynet and self aware thus the age of ultron.
also im sure ultron is in the hulk buster armor, much like iron man 3 ended ultron will have that type of power and also access to the other iron man armors.
I don’t know about that… if you look closely at the first close up of the hulk-buster, you can see Iron Man inside it before the hulk-buster helmet flips on
its happen in the comics [upload.wikimedia.org]
plus from far away it could be any kinda looking robot.
Two of the Russian protestors are what seem to be Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, perhaps pre transformation?
I was surprised that this article missed that. First “hint” I read and they missed out on that? It’s definitely Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch.
@Derbel McDillet You could be right. Honestly, I’m genuinely unsure, although if the Avengers wind up in a protest gone wrong, that could explain why they become bad guys.
Here’s a better frame of that shot and it’s clearly Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver.
[i.imgur.com]
Oh, I thought you meant the guy in the cap on her right. Yeah, either that’s them or they did some unfortunate extras casting.
I get the feeling that the scene with the castle in the snowy mountains has to do with Baron von Strucker who we saw at the end of the Winter Soldier… It seems like a good place for an evil nazi sympathizer to have for a hide out/ weapons lab…
Yeah, they might be following up on the “miracles” appearing to kick some ass.
It was either that, or have the lair in a hollowed-out volcano…
I’m my prediction is that Scarlet Witch uses her powers to separate Banner from Hulk, hence the throwdown with Hulk Buster Iron Man while Banner is running around all nervous and sad.
Going rumor is she uses her “hex” powers (which could just be mind-fuck powers, see House of M) to make Hulk think there’s a threat that isn’t there. He’s going out of control fighting nothing/a good guy, so Iron Man busts out his contingency plan for Hulk.
The disheveled look after is him being all mopey because he caused a ruckus.
Hey, I got a shout out. That’s nice.
I have this feeling that the Pinocchio song is going to hearken back to the HAL 9000. In 2001: A Space Odyssey, HAL sings “Daisy” at the end and says that was the first thing he was ever taught. I bet we’ll get a flashback to Stark building Ultron and teaching him the Strings song.
We need to stop teaching these robots old movies and tunes. Every damn movie robot takes it too far.
Hey, you spotted the song before I did and saved me some Googling. It’s appreciated!
Isn’t that what we all want out of life :-D
Disney-Marvel corporate synergy, YEAH!!!
Yeah I always assumed they used that song because it fits and they don’t have to pay anyone for the royalties.
That doesn’t necessarily invalidate it as an artistic choice. See also: [www.youtube.com]
@dRail “….And then Ultron ass fucks Tony to death” – Marvel exec, prolly.
@ The Curse of Marino – That’s a bold choice, I wonder if they’ll go with it.
@Eatz Actually, considering how protective Disney is of their animation history, I’m a little surprised Whedon was allowed to even quote the song or, presumably, use “Pinocchio” in the first place. This is a company where the in-house historian won’t even give researchers all of a file when they’re studying something.
Wait. HYDRA was mentioned in the article and then you say HYDRA is nowhere to be found?
HYDRA leaked the clip, to get us all talking.
They don’t come up directly in the trailer, and we don’t see any HYDRA associated people beyond the Maximoffs. I just found that curious.
#BlameUltron for the leak
As a fat guy, I approve…
*wipes tear coasting down cheek*
I’m assuming since Tony and Banner are bros,they worked together to make the Hulkbuster just in case Hulk started smashing,Tony would have some way to combat him.As to whether thats Ultron controlling the suit in the clip remains to be seen,but since you see the smaller Iron Man “suiting up” in the Hulkbuster,i wouldn’t think Ultron would have to use a smaller Iron Man suit to control the Hulkbuster…he could just you know..control the Hulkbuster directly.
I saw Iron Iron Man Man fight the Hulk, I saw Andy Serkis and the bad guy is General Grievous without lightsabers. I don’t get it, but I wanna see it for the Iron Iron Man Man.
j’aime ça
1:28 That’s Quicksilver running into Ultron as he’s trying to knock out Captain America! My prediction this is going to be a kamakazee effort to save Cap once Quicksilver turns good. That’s why Scarlet Witch is screaming at 1:19 She’s angry that Quicksilver died. But then he somehow get brought back to life.
Guess they are saving Vision for the next trailer.
Ultron’s using his Encephalo Ray on the Avengers isn’t he? The clues to some sort of psionic attack are all there. Flashbacks from Cap and Black Widow, Hulk fighting Iron Man, Thor emoting shirtless.
It’s easy to peg this stuff on Scarlet Witch but in the comics Ultron has a long history of nebulous brain powers.
I kind of hope Ultron is controlling the Iron mans that fight Hulk, if only because that’s WAY better than coming up with a horribly convoluted reason for “What if this superhero fought this superhero!” just so the audience can be filled with nerdgasms. Even worse when it’s the Hulk, since he HAS a reason to be angry in constantly fighting everyone else, and then that just gets ignored so he can suddenly have an extremely lucid period for the climax.
This Andy Serkis playing Klaw thing reminded me of my Marvel history. Klaw was in the Masters of Evil assembled by Ultron in his first appearance (as Ultron-5, initially disguised as The Crimson Cowl to hide the horrific fact that a robot was giving the orders) way back in Avengers 54-55. His plan involved getting the plans to the Avegers Mansion’s defenses and he did so by manipulating Jarvis into betraying the Avengers. Maybe just coincidence, but that fits nicely with the the idea here that Ultron IS actually a manipulated JARVIS.
That is a good fit.
Wild guess: Ultron frees the Twins from the Baron (hence the shot of Quicksilver standing behind Ultron). They are on his side for a while so we get to see their powers up against the Avengers. Sure there will be a slow-mo shot of quicksilver darting Hawkeye’s arrows. (although will be disappointing compared to the X-Men kitchen scene)
PLOT TWIST : Ultron is the only one who approves of their *ahem* relationship.
And yes I know the MCU isnt based on Ultimate Marvel.
When Black Widow says “nothing lasts forever” I can’t help to say “but until they close the curtain… it’s him and I… Aquemini” in my best creepy James Spader voice.
“Not even… November rain.”
Why wouldn’t the Hulk always have some weird thingy going on with his veins?
Is it me or Quicksilver looks like The Zohan?
It’s not just you. Now that you’ve pointed it out, it’s all I can see.