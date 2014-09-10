Here’s A Trailer For A Horror Movie Written And Directed By A Kick Ass 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl, Emily DiPrimo, with the help of her dad, has written and directed a horror movie called Carver, which is described to be a “1980s-style slasher film” (adorable being that she was likely born in the year 2000). According to Emily’s blog, they’re currently in the stages of post production but in the meantime have released a trailer for the film.

Emily, only thirteen at the time, put together a Kickstarter last year to fund the film and managed to raise nearly $32,000 — an amazing $7,000 over her $25,000 goal. I mean, it’s no potato salad or anything but not bad for a little girl’s dream.

Here’s the description, via Emily’s Kickstarter site:

Carver is about a group of teenagers who are haunted by a despicable act they committed on Halloween when they were younger. Their actions caused the deaths of three innocent people. Now, on the anniversary of those deaths, an ominous calling card in the form of a carved pumpkin has been placed at each of their homes. Someone is out for revenge. The question is…who?

Watching the trailer, it’s no Halloween but for a plucky 13-year-old girl and $32,000, it’s certainly not unimpressive. The acting and dialogue is at least as good if not better than that Unauthorized Saved by the Bell movie, and I also have a feeling I’d make it much further into Carver than I did into that bologna. I hope this is just the start of Emily DiPrimo’s illustrious career into filmmaking.

(Via Huffington Post)