Here’s An Up-Close Look At The Hulkbuster From ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

One of the many, many things that made us giddy during the first trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron was the Hulkbuster armor Tony deploys at one point to get the strongest one there is in line. What we didn’t get was a close-up look… so let’s do that now!
Specifically, it’s both a table-sized and a life-size replica of the armor we’re looking at, courtesy of HeyUGuys. Normally we wouldn’t pass this on, but it’s from Hot Toys, the toymaker legendary for its note-perfect sculpts. So basically, this is the prop, made life and available for probably like $50,000 or something if you’ve got room for the life-sized version.
It looks like Tony’s been busy, what with this and his fancy new armor. Just a reminder, here’s what it looks like in motion:
Can it just be May 1st already?
Over-powered is the new over-powered.
When has the hulkbuster ever worked??
Except to annoy the Hulk maybe .. and remember the angrier he gets the stronger he is .. hahahaha
Well, technically, nothing really works against the Hulk. In World War Hulk he basically kills every superhero on earth so…RIP everything.
@Iron Mike Sharpie He doesn’t kill them he just beats the ever living piss out of them. My favorite is when he makes beats Wolverine by hitting him hard enough to make his brain smash itself inside his indestructible skull. The only reason Wolverine survived is because he’s basically immortal.
I’ve never understood how ANY powered armour is effective against the Hulk (apart from “because comics”). Unless it’s made of some unearthly metal, like the Destroyer, the Hulk could just tear it apart with his hands.
Depending on who you ask, the Hulkbuster was Peter David’s satire of ’80s military spending; big, flashy, not remotely as effective as advertised.
You’ve got to give him props for trying. In the MCU, Hulk’s limitations haven’t truly been tested as far as I can tell. Not even sure I’ve seen the “angrier he gets the stronger he gets” concept in action since he’s never really been challenged.
I’m not including the Ang Lee “Hulk” film where he obviously DOES get stronger and larger as he gets angrier because that is obviously not MCU cannon.
how much is this. like i’m willing to go into debt for this
Why does it only have 4 fingers?
Shop class accident.
The middle-two fingers are combined into one finger (probably because the suit is over-sized to allow the normal Iron Man armor to fit inside and the fingers would be too big to function properly without grinding against one another if there were four fingers on the Hulkbuster hand).
To make it easier on the toy designers who will invariably cram Mickey Mouse into this thing?
It was co-designed by Hank Scorpio.
Ready for this
This armor has a lot of very exposed arc reactors. Anyone else think it’s a bad idea to make the mini-reactor that powers your suit basically a target smack-dab in the middle of your chest?
And shins?