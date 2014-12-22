Here’s An Up-Close Look At The Hulkbuster From ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

One of the many, many things that made us giddy during the first trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron was the Hulkbuster armor Tony deploys at one point to get the strongest one there is in line. What we didn’t get was a close-up look… so let’s do that now!

Specifically, it’s both a table-sized and a life-size replica of the armor we’re looking at, courtesy of HeyUGuys. Normally we wouldn’t pass this on, but it’s from Hot Toys, the toymaker legendary for its note-perfect sculpts. So basically, this is the prop, made life and available for probably like $50,000 or something if you’ve got room for the life-sized version.

Tons of detailed looks at Age of Ultron figures including the Hulkbuster http://t.co/AQOoPUwLHu pic.twitter.com/h5HjNNGyuJ — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) December 20, 2014

Hot Toys Life-Size Hulkbuster Armor from AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON http://t.co/AJgDTgMg56 pic.twitter.com/Nv3QrnHOLw — Conan McFly (@ConanMcFly) December 20, 2014

First look! Hot Toys Avengers: Age of Ultron "Hulkbuster" at 2014 Toy soul, Hong Kong (1) pic.twitter.com/CH5z45lRhj — ◤Steven G. Rogers◢ (@stevenrogersbot) December 19, 2014

It looks like Tony’s been busy, what with this and his fancy new armor. Just a reminder, here’s what it looks like in motion:

Can it just be May 1st already?