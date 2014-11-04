Why Is Tom Cruise Hanging Off The Side Of A Plane At 5,000 Feet?

#Tom Cruise #Mission Impossible
Entertainment Writer
11.04.14 10 Comments

Tom Cruise is currently shooting the next Mission Impossible movie and some folks in England caught this stunt as it played out. Cruise notably does his own stunts during films and this one takes him into the air, clinging to the side of a plane at allegedly 5,000 feet.

There could just be a very big fan hooked to the back of that wing, creating the illusion of flight. More likely, it’s not Tom Cruise at all and it’s really his stunt double, Tom Crooze. They give him the rough jobs.

(Via Sploid / Max News / Buletin)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Cruise#Mission Impossible
TAGSMISSION IMPOSSIBLEPlane RidesSTUNTSTom CroozeTOM CRUISE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP