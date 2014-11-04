Why Is Tom Cruise Hanging Off The Side Of A Plane At 5,000 Feet?

Tom Cruise is currently shooting the next Mission Impossible movie and some folks in England caught this stunt as it played out. Cruise notably does his own stunts during films and this one takes him into the air, clinging to the side of a plane at allegedly 5,000 feet.
There could just be a very big fan hooked to the back of that wing, creating the illusion of flight. More likely, it’s not Tom Cruise at all and it’s really his stunt double, Tom Crooze. They give him the rough jobs.
There are no gays at that altitude.
Just one. Allegedly.
I forgot. The “As long as there are no gays around” Filmdrunk reference is 5 years old.
THough I fucked up the joke plenty trying to bring it back.
Nothing will keep Tom Cruise away from the cockpit.
more importantly is he going bald?
Despite what people say, I still find it admirable that Cruise likes to do majority of his own stunts. If he could handle sitting on top of the world’s tallest building with no harnesses, I think he could manage another 2,500 ft, give or take, with harnesses. [youtu.be]
I feel like that should be a self-answering question.
Cause it’s a Tuesday.
This was the only way Tom could get away from his asshole cousin from Australia:
Tom is never far from an asshole.