Why Is Tom Cruise Hanging Off The Side Of A Plane At 5,000 Feet?

Tom Cruise is currently shooting the next Mission Impossible movie and some folks in England caught this stunt as it played out. Cruise notably does his own stunts during films and this one takes him into the air, clinging to the side of a plane at allegedly 5,000 feet.

There could just be a very big fan hooked to the back of that wing, creating the illusion of flight. More likely, it’s not Tom Cruise at all and it’s really his stunt double, Tom Crooze. They give him the rough jobs.

(Via Sploid / Max News / Buletin)