Here’s What’s New On Netflix This Month

What would you like this month on Netflix? Is it zombies? Crime thrillers? Perhaps some drug infused debauchery? I know…fart jokes! Yes! Everyone likes fart jokes. What if I told you you could have it all?
This September on Netflix, we’re getting a plethora of new TV shows and movies to make up for all the titles that just departed, and there’s a little something for everyone.
Movies
A Simple Plan (Sept. 1)
In the same vein as Fargo, where money makes men go crazy, comes this story about brothers (Bill Paxton and Billy Bob Thornton) who find a bundle of cash. Cue paranoia, murder and a whole host of other complications. Sam Raimi directed this thriller that will certainly make you think twice about who you tell when you won the lottery.
Silver Linings Playbook (Sept. 16)
David O. Russell‘s drama about a damaged school teacher that moves back in with his parents was nominated for a ton of Academy Awards and even netted a best lead actress statue for Jennifer Lawrence. If you like quirky love stories, dramas about people with bipolar disorder, or dancing competitions, then this is for you. Also, Robert De Niro and Chris Tucker turn in exemplary performances.
Bad Grandpa (Sept. 27)
It may feel like a 90-minute Jackass sketch, but Johnny Knoxville and writer-directors Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze pack enough funny gags, skits and toilet humor to make the time breeze on by. Unlike most Jackass films and shows, though, there’s actually a narrative!
Killing Them Softly (Sept. 30)
Writer-director Andrew Dominik only makes a film every six years or so and his first two features, Chopper and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, were phenomenal (seriously, go watch Chopper right now). Killing Them Softly is his third feature, and it stars Brad Pitt as a hitman who is tasked to find a couple stick-up kids who robbed a card game. James Gandolfini is also fantastic as an aging, alcoholic assassin.
Here’s some more notable films new to Netflix this month:
- “Across the Universe”
- “Addams Family Values”
- “Alfie”
- “An Officer and a Gentleman”
- “Anaconda”
- “Arachnophobia”
- “Are We Done Yet”
- “Blink”
- “Blue Car”
- “Bounce”
- “Braveheart”
- “Brian’s Song”
- “Chinatown”
- “Cool Runnings”
- “Coyote Ugly”
- “Crocodile Dundee”
- “Days of Thunder”
- “Deep Blue”
- “Defiance”
- “Detention”
- “Elizabethtown”
- “Flubber”
- “Girl Rising”
- “Girlfight”
- “Good Morning, Vietnam”
- “Guess Who”
- “Hoodwinked”
- “Jay and Sielnt Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie”
- “Lords of Dogtown”
- “Mirage Men”
- “School of Rock”
- “Small Apartments”
- “Swiss Family Robinson”
- “The Believers”
- “The Blue Lagoon”
- “The Unbelievers”
- “All is Lost” (Sept. 5)
- “Kid Cannibis” (Sept. 6)
- “Le Week-End” (Sept. 6)
- “Refuge” (Sept. 6)
- “Your Sister’s Sister” (Sept. 6)
- “Who Is Dayani Cristal?” (Sept. 9)
- “Deadly Code” (Sept. 10)
- “A Single Man” (Sept. 11)
- “Dennis Miller: America 180” (Sept. 11)
- “The Moment” (Sept. 11)
- “Filth” (Sept. 11)
- “Grace Unplugged: (Sept. 11)
- “Justin and the Knights of Valor” (Sept. 13)
- “Beginners” (Sept. 16)
- “One Day” (Sept. 16)
- “3 Days to Kill” (Sept. 17)
- “The Double” (Sept. 25)
- “Lullaby” (Sept. 29)
