Hey, Atlanta Students! Want To See ‘The Interview’ Early?

The holiday movie season is usually reserved for two types of movies; utter treacle and long, serious dramas. Fortunately, Seth Rogen and James Franco are here to save Christmas for the rest of us, with a heartwarming tale of friendship and geopolitical black ops, The Interview. And if you’re a student in the Atlanta area, you can see it early.

How? Follow the friendly flyer!

Sony Pictures

Or, if you’re not the visual type, go to SonyScreenings.com and enter the code: TheInterviewAtlanta. If you’re one of the lucky few who get seats, you’ll be seeing it at the Regal Atlantic Station, 12/4, at 9pm.

If you’re not in Atlanta, or you want to see it again, tweet your favorite scene or line with the hashtags #TheInterviewMovieSweeps to be entered for a chance to attend the LA premiere!