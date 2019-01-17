Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since ending his brief retirement, because “I just don’t think movies matter as much any more, culturally,” Steven Soderbergh has directed three films, two of which were shot on iPhones: Unsane and the upcoming High Flying Bird. No, Noel Gallagher isn’t involved. Instead, it’s a sports drama about an agent, played by André Holland, who has to “pull off a daring plan” during an NBA lockout. Just to repeat: High Flying Bird is directed by an Oscar winner; written by an Oscar winner (Moonlight‘s Tarell Alvin McCraney); and stars Holland (working with Soderbergh for the first time since The Knick), Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan, Bill Duke, and Caleb McLaughlin; and Netflix casually dropped like the trailer like it’s no big deal. You do you, Netflix.

Here’s the official film synopsis:

In the midst of a pro basketball lockout, sports agent Ray Burke (André Holland) finds himself caught in the face-off between the league and the players. His career is on the line, but Ray is playing for higher stakes. With only 72 hours to pull off a daring plan, he outmaneuvers all the power-players as he uncovers a loophole that could change the game forever. The outcome raises questions of who owns the game – and who ought to.

High Flying Bird comes out on Netflix on February 8.