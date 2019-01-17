Since ending his brief retirement, because “I just don’t think movies matter as much any more, culturally,” Steven Soderbergh has directed three films, two of which were shot on iPhones: Unsane and the upcoming High Flying Bird. No, Noel Gallagher isn’t involved. Instead, it’s a sports drama about an agent, played by André Holland, who has to “pull off a daring plan” during an NBA lockout. Just to repeat: High Flying Bird is directed by an Oscar winner; written by an Oscar winner (Moonlight‘s Tarell Alvin McCraney); and stars Holland (working with Soderbergh for the first time since The Knick), Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan, Bill Duke, and Caleb McLaughlin; and Netflix casually dropped like the trailer like it’s no big deal. You do you, Netflix.
Here’s the official film synopsis:
In the midst of a pro basketball lockout, sports agent Ray Burke (André Holland) finds himself caught in the face-off between the league and the players. His career is on the line, but Ray is playing for higher stakes. With only 72 hours to pull off a daring plan, he outmaneuvers all the power-players as he uncovers a loophole that could change the game forever. The outcome raises questions of who owns the game – and who ought to.
High Flying Bird comes out on Netflix on February 8.
