To talk about Amy Adams is to talk about how she’s been nominated for six Oscars, but has never won. And she wasn’t even nominated for arguably her best performance (Enchanted rules; I would also accept the “Me Party” scene from The Muppets).

Will Hillbilly Elegy (with The Terminator reference coming at around 1:30 in the above trailer) be the movie to break the streak?

It certainly fits the criteria: the Appalachian-set drama, based on a “powerful personal memoir that offers a window into one family’s personal journey of survival and triumph,” is directed by Academy favorite Ron Howard and co-stars Glenn Close (who laughs at Adams’ zero-for-six; she’s zero-for-seven!). Also, Adams plays a makeup-free addict, and you know the Oscars love those. But if Hillbilly Elegy doesn’t work, there’s always Nightbitch, the turning-into-a-dog movie. I’m rooting for that one, personally.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget. J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.

Hillbilly Elegy premieres on Netflix on November 24.