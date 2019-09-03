Universal Pictures

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing movie of all-time (when not adjusted for inflation), and it had the biggest opening weekend, and single-day gross, and top six-day gross and seven-day gross and eight-day gross and… just go to Box Office Mojo, all right? The Marvel movie broke a lot of records, is the point, but there’s one feat that it didn’t pull off that Hobbs and Shaw did.

The Fast and Furious spin-off has been the top-grossing movie in the world four weekends in a row. That’s longer than Spider-Man: Far from Home, Captain Marvel, and Endgame, all of which were number one for three weekends.

“Thank you guys so so much for the incredible love and the incredible support [that] you’ve shown Hobbs and Shaw,” star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in an Instagram video. “This past weekend, you made Hobbs and Shaw the number one movie in the world for four weekends in a row. That, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages, is a brand new 2019 record. The previous record held by our favorite super heroes: Avengers, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel. They held it for three weekends in a row and we have now set a new record. Four weekends in a row.” Sorry, Gerald Butler — you have to settle for “only” being number one in America (until Pennywise comes along).

