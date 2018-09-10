Universal

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham have remarkably similar careers. They didn’t become actors in the traditional sense (one is a football player-turned-wrestler-turned-Scorpion King, the other’s a diver-turned-model-turned-Chev Chelios); they both fought big, beefy beasts in 2018 blockbusters; and they are both key members of the Fast and Furious family. They’re also getting a spin-off movie centered around their muscular characters, Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw (sorry, Tyrese), which comes out next year. Johnson’s not on set yet, but he did announce the start of production for Hobbs and Shaw, while also instructing Statham to “keep crushing,” which is the real news here.

DAY 1 and the evolution has officially begun.

Long awaited Fast & Furious spin-off movie, #HobbsAndShaw is electric.

My partner in heavy crime & fun @jasonstatham is lookin’ like $1million bucks and holdin’ it all down.

Our visionary & bad ass director @davidmleitch (just directed Deadpool2) at the helm and ready to evolve the franchise in exciting and fresh new ways.

And as always, our @sevenbucksprod president @hhgarcia41 capturing the dopest images thru his lens.

Keep crushing on that set boys… the man known as “HOBBS” will touch down in London in two weeks.

Pancakes, tequila and ass kickin’s on me.

Remember when Helen Mirren played Jason Statham’s mom in The Fate of the Furious? That was good casting. Anyway, Calvin and Hobbs and Shaw — which also stars (speaking of good casting) Idris Elba as the film’s villain and Mission: Impossible — Fallout‘s Vanessa Kirby — comes out August 2019.

