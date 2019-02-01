Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The ninth Fast and Furious film doesn’t star Vin Diesel, or Michelle Rodriguez, or Ludacris, or (much to his dismay) Tyrese Gibson, or any actors from the first four films in the franchise. Hobbs and Shaw follows the bro-ventures of Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, who weren’t introduced until Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, respectively. And now they have their own spinoff movie, which is kind of nuts when you think about it. That’s like if Ilsa Faust from the Mission: Impossible series got her own film. Actually, that sounds great. Someone make that.

Directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2), Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (yes, that’s the official title) follows the titular muscular men as they attempt to stop international terrorist leader (and “human evolutionary change”) Brixton, played by Idris Elba. The trailer above makes Hobbs and Shaw seem like a romantic-comedy first and action-adventure second, so the only acceptable ending is the Rock and Statham finally breaking the sexual tension (or at least giving a Predator-style handshake).

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs, a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw, a former British military elite operative, first faced off, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent, who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs and Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, which also stars Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren, Eiza González, and Roman Reigns, opens on August 2.