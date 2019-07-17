UNIVERSAL

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is rated PG-13, for “prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material, and some strong language,” but during filming, the action and violence were even more prolonged, the material was extra suggestive (whatever that means), and the language? Don’t even get me f*cking started. Ahead of the film’s release, star Jason Statham — he’s the one who isn’t Dwayne Johnson or “Black Superman” — revealed that “X-rated” material was left out of the theatrical version.

It’s not what you’re thinking. (Were you also thinking he’s referring to a hardcore sex scene between The Rock and Helen Mirren? No? Just me? Never mind.)

“We got a lot of it,” Statham told Comic Book about his fight scenes with Johnson. “A lot of it didn’t make the movie. Too X-rated. We have to snip, snip, snip all of the good stuff out and save it for the DVD. I guess censorship kind of gets in the way of the fun sometimes.” Maybe saying “all of the good stuff” got cut out isn’t the best way to promote your movie, but I digress.

Director David Leitch says Hobbs and Shaw has both “great fight scenes in the style of Atomic Blonde or John Wick” and “epic car action that you know from a Fast movie,” so even with a PG-13 rating, it still sounds fun. Also, at one point, The Rock pulls a helicopter out of the sky. That’s the good stuff, right there.

(Via Comic Book)