'Home Alone' Fans Are Shocked To Learn The Gangster Movie Kevin Watches Is Fake

12.26.18

The debate over whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie rages on (it is — end of debate), but there’s another holiday-themed question we should be asking ourselves instead: is Angels with Filthy Souls a real film? If that title doesn’t ring a bell, maybe this line of dialogue will, “Keep the change, ya filthy animal!” Angels is the 1940s-looking gangster film that Kevin McAllister, played by Macaulay Culkin, watches in Home Alone (he also checks out the sequel, Angels with Even Filthier Souls, in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York). Alas, you won’t be able to pull a Kevin and scare away any bandits, wet or otherwise, because the noir flick doesn’t exist; it was filmed specifically for Home Alone.

This came as a huge surprise to Seth Rogen, who over the holiday tweeted, “My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie.” Also shocked: Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who replied, “IT’S NOT???”

