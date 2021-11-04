With only a week to go until it smashes onto Disney+ with a bucket full of mayhem, Home Sweet Home Alone released a new teaser trailer showcasing the modern update on the holiday classic. This time around, Archie Yates will defend his home from first-time burglars Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper. What the couple thinks will be an easy job turns into a funhouse of pain as Yates’ does his best to capture the psychotic glee that Macaulay Culkin brought to the 1992 classic.

And while it will be a tall order for Home Sweet Home Alone to match the original, the new teaser makes it clear that this latest installment won’t be skimping on the firepower or elaborate traps.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom sets their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers, and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. The reboot promises hilarious hijinks of epic proportions, and despite the absolute chaos, Max eventually comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.

Home Sweet Home Alone starts streaming November 12 on Disney+.