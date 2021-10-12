It’s been nine years since the last Home Alone movie, and… yes, really, the last Home Alone movie came out nine years ago. I’m as surprised as you are, but look, it’s right there on Wikipedia: 2012’s Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, starring not-Macaulay Culkin as not-Kevin McCallister. It’s actually the fifth Home Alone movie, even if you stopped watching once Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern left. But Disney+ is about to release the sixth installment in the series, and based on the trailer above, it looks pretty fun.

Home Sweet Home Alone stars Jojo Rabbit standout Archie Yates as Max Mercer, “a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers… and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out,” according to the Disney+ synopsis. The married couple bandits are played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, while Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Timothy Simons, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki, Chris Parnell, and Devin Ratray (Buzz!) round out the cast.

Between the shockingly good cast and the behind-the-scenes talent (Borat co-writer Dan Mazer is the director, while SNL‘s Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell co-wrote the screenplay), Home Sweet Home Alone should be, at the very least, the third best Home Alone movie. Maybe even second best, if there’s no you-know-who cameo.

Home Sweet Home Alone hits Disney+ on November 12.