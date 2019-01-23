If The Posters For This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Movies Were Honest

A Star Is Born poster made by College Humor.

This year’s Oscar nominations are in, so we continue our tradition of collecting the best “honest movie posters” from various sources. A Star Is Born was an obvious subject of jokes, but also of accolades and broken records. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper broke an Academy Awards record thanks to “Shallow.” Netflix landed their first Best Picture nomination with Roma. In another first, Black Panther became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture, to many people’s joy. And the show still doesn’t have a host, although more superheroes will be in attendance, as The Avengers are going to assemble to hand out awards.

Here are our favorite honest posters for the films which garnered at least one nomination in any category this year (full nominees list here). First up, let’s pick the low-dangling fruit (I’m sorry) of that movie with a director who apologized for flashing people and a writer who should probably tweet less.

Green Book poster made by The Shiznit. (more posters at the link)