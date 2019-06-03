Getty Image

David Lynch has been nominated for four Academy Awards — most recently, Best Director for Mulholland Drive — with zero wins. He doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who cares about the shutout, but the Twin Peaks creator will likely take a small bit in pride in being among this year’s honorary Oscar winners.

The Academy announced on Monday that Lynch, along with actress Geena Davis, actor Wes Studi, and writer-director Lina Wertmüller, will be presented with Honorary Awards at the 11th Annual Governors Awards in October.

“These Governors Awards given by the Academy each year recognize individuals who have devoted themselves to a lifetime of artistic accomplishment and brought outstanding contributions to our industry, and beyond,” said Academy President John Bailey in a statement. “It is with great pleasure that we announce this year’s recipients.”

All are worthy recipients: Lynch, for bringing the absurd and unsettling into the mainstream; Studi, for being one of the foremost Native-American actors (also, he played Sagat in Street Fighter); Wertmüller, for being the first woman nominated for Best Director (1977’s Seven Beauties); and Davis, for her roles in Beetlejuice, A League of Their Own, and The Fly and being a “passionate advocate for gender equality in media. She’ll be presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which is given to an “individual in the motion picture industry whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”

Maybe the Oscar will inspire Lynch to make another film (and, no, Twin Peaks: The Return doesn’t count, even if it is brilliant).

