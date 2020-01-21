Alison Brie is an accomplished actress, voice actress, wrestler, singer, director, and next month, she’ll add “feature length-film writer” to her résumé. In Horse Girl, which she co-wrote with director Jeff Baena (Life After Beth, The Little Hours), Brie plays Sarah, an “awkward woman with a fondness for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows,” according to Netflix, who “finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into her waking life.” There’s weird scratches on the wall, talk of alien abductions, and flashing and glowing lights. At least Brie came prepared for the role: she’s played a “horse girl,” or at least a girl who’s friendly with a horse, for six seasons on BoJack Horseman.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Sarah (Alison Brie), a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely surreal dreams upend the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah struggles to distinguish her visions from reality. Directed by Jeff Baena, Horse Girl is a darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman’s search for the truth, however abstract it may be.

Horse Girl, which also stars Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, and Paul Reiser, will be available to stream on Netflix on February 7.