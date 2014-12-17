Hot Toys Is Selling An Adorable Baby Groot, Just In Time For Christmas

Since Guardians of the Galaxy ran away with the summer box office, everyone has been dying to get their hands on a Dancing Groot toy. So far, Funko Pop, Dragon Models, and KIDdesigns with Marvel Entertainment have all released Dancing Groot figurines along with some very talented fans, with varying degrees of movement. Now, Hot Toys is offering their own 1/4 scale collectible of cinema’s new favorite talking tree, Little Groot.

The movie-accurate Little Groot Collectible features 3 interchangeable head sculpts, special paint application to reflect his distinctive appearance, and movable arms and body to recreate Little Groot’s dancing scene. This Little Groot collectible will be a great addition to your display that will bring smiles to people!

Little Groot’s arms and body are adjustable, and the figure comes with three changeable heads with expressions varying from solemn to very happy. Unfortunately, he does not dance on his own, but the model looks incredibly accurate to the movie and would make a great addition to my desk.

I’m not saying that I expect a Groot under my Christmas tree (or like one lucky fan, in my backyard), but I will say there is still time for priority shipping for Christmas.

