UPROXX/Shutterstock

Today, the Oscars roll out, and the Academy decides between a romance between a fish-man and a mute woman, or people in a small town being just completely horrible to each other. And if you want to watch all of it, but aren’t near a TV, well, it might take some work. So here’s how to watch the Oscars online, along with the hoops you’ll have to jump through.

The basics are straightforward. The show is on ABC, and starts at 8pm, with the red carpet starting at 6:30pm EST. If you’re near a TV, just find your ABC affiliate and you’re good to go. Streaming is a little more complicated, however. You’ll be best off with a live TV service like Hulu or Sling, which streams ABC directly, and which offer free trials you can sign up for.

If you don’t want to use those services, ABC does have apps, but there are two restrictions. The first is that you’ll need some form of cable service to use them, with the usual requirement you punch in your credentials. The second is that ABC’s apps only stream in markets with a “participating TV provider.” That is, at least, a fairly large list, but you’ll likely want to double-check that you’re covered before downloading the app.

Beyond that, Facebook will be live-streaming red carpet and behind-the-scenes announcements, and you can follow along with us on our Oscars page, Twitter and Facebook. If you want a look at the red carpet, follow our Instagram. Enjoy the show!