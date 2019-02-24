Getty Image

The Oscars will finally go down tonight, and if the lead-up to the event is any indication, there should be fallout to come. We will, of course, provide plenty of coverage for the still-hostless broadcast that perhaps arrives with the most controversy-packed Best Picture category in recent memory. This awards show will be too long as usual, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be an enjoyable voyage. Here’s how you can catch this thing with or without a TV.

First, the basics. The broadcast airs on ABC and begins at 8pm EST, although red-carpet shenanigans begin at 6:30. With a TV, any ABC affiliate will do. Streaming will be a little more work. Live TV services like Hulu and Sling both offer free trials, which will allow you to stream ABC directly.

In the alternative, ABC has apps available to watch the entire broadcast on a streaming device of your choice (laptop, iPad, or iPhone). The catch here is that this service is only available in select markets, and you must already subscribe to a participating TV provider, which means you will need to enter the appropriate credentials for your plan.

Beyond that, Facebook will be not be live-streaming red carpet and behind-the-scenes announcements as was the case last year. Instead, Twitter will exclusively stream the Academy’s Oscars All Access broadcast (including highlights and red-carpet interviews) beginning at 6:30pm EST. The #OscarsAllAccess tag allows viewers to tweet questions that could be picked up by nominees and performers, which might even produce some on-air moments.

You can follow our Oscars coverage here tonight, as well as on our Twitter and Facebook pages. Follow our Instagram page for red-carpet coverage, and we’ll see you here tonight!