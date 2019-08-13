Warner Bros.

While discussing what he thought were the most egregious snubs at the 2019 Academy Awards, Uproxx’s Vince Mancini wrote that Hugh Grant’s work in Paddington 2 “was EASILY one of the best performances of the year.” In fact, he thought it was “the best Hugh Grant has ever been.” Not only is Vince not wrong, but he’s not alone, as critics and audiences alike adored the 2018 sequel and were just as irate when the Oscars decided to snub it entirely. Even so, Grant doesn’t seem to mind. In fact, the actor considers it “the best film I’ve ever been in.” No, seriously.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Grant said precisely this while discussing his acting oeuvre in a new Vanity Fair interview. The actor’s body of work, romantic comedies and all, is currently being reevaluated and celebrated thanks to an Emmy nomination for his more recent work in A Very English Scandal. But Paddington 2? Grant thinks it’s great(ly underappreciated):

“I was presenting I think at the Golden Globes, and they do that thing when you walk out, and they say, ‘From the forthcoming Paddington 2, Hugh Grant.’ And someone showed me Twitter afterwards, and it was…people were full of derision. ‘Christ, has it come to that. Poor old Hugh. Paddington 2. Sequel to a kids film.'” Grant smiles a bit ruefully. “It’s particularly annoying in the case of Paddington 2, because I genuinely believe it may be the best film I’ve ever been in.”

Where the hell is Paddington 3 already?

