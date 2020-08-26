It’s hard to believe that almost two months have passed since Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds fired new shots in their years-long “feud,” but it just came roaring back to life on Tuesday. While appearing on The Jess Cagle Show, Jackman was asked what he’d get Reynolds for his upcoming birthday in October, and you can definitely say the gift idea is pretty crappy. Literally. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“The first thing that came to mind was a game we used to play as kids, did you ever play that game, we used to call it Ring and Run?” Jackman began. “Where you go knock on someone’s door and run away. So of course my older brother took it to the next level and when you came to open the door there was a package that was on fire. The package was filled with various amounts of dog poo from the neighborhood. So you would stamp it out. That’s the first thing that came to mind.”

Jackman was also asked about a recent fan request that he and Reynolds star in a reboot of Face/Off, the ’90s action film from director John Wo that saw Nicolas Cage and John Travolta swap faces and do battle. Surprisingly, Jackman seemed into it, but he had one very specific condition. “Is it possible to shoot it where we are actually never together? Is that possible?”

The last time the two adversaries “met,” Reynolds crashed an X-Men virtual reunion in June prompting everyone to leave after the actor mocked the film franchise’s convoluted timelines. “It’s like a recap of Knot’s Landing,” the Deadpool star quipped as Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen, James McAvoy, and Sophie Turner filed out one-by-one until only Reynolds and Jackman were left alone together.

(Via The Jess Cagle Show)