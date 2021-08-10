In early July, Hugh Jackman either intentionally or unintentionally triggered a massive rumor mill after he shared an Instagram Story that included a photo with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Granted, the two go way back thanks to Feige’s time as a producer on the X-Men films that rocketed Jackman to superstardom, but that didn’t stop fans from going wild with theories that he’s returning as Wolverine. The rumors ranged from Jackman just straight-up continuing to be Wolverine in the MCU to the actor making a cameo in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and/or Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But after a month of letting the Wolverine rumors run rampant, Jackman finally addressed the situation in a new interview with Jake Hamilton. According to Jackman, nothing has changed, and he meant it when he said that Logan was his last outing as the clawed Canadian mutant. Via Comic Book:

“I’m hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” he explained. “Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done.”

While that response feels pretty definitive, it should be noted that “I haven’t heard anything” has become the go-to answer for actors rumored to be making an MCU cameo thanks to the multiverse shenanigans that are now officially on the table following the Loki season finale. The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield gave a similar response back in May when he finally responded to rumors that he’ll be making an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, in Jackman’s case, Logan was the perfect ending to his portrayal of Wolverine, so it would make sense for the actor to err towards leaving the character on a high note. Then again, there’s always the allure of blowing fans’ minds with one last surprise, so who knows?

(Via Jake’s Takes)