Hugh Jackman’s Real Life Mullet Was Much Worse Than His ‘Chappie’ Mullet

Neill Blomkamp’s Chappie either has its “heart [in] the right place,” but the casting decision fails the film, or it will make you “laugh and squeal,” depending on which one of our esteemed theater loiterers/critics you trust. One thing’s for sure: Hugh Jackman? More like Huge Mulletman. He rocks a party in the back in the movie, but it’s nothing compared to the one he wore in real life 20 years ago. It’s not as majestically long, but having one because he wanted to, and not for a role, puts it over the top. If the mullet ain’t bendin’, you’re just pretendin’, brah.