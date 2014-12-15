Humble Scarlett Johansson Thinks She Has ‘An OK Body,’ Is Wrong

There are few things us normal people hate more than an overconfident THESPIAN. That’s why, if they’re smart, their best acting job is appearing humble to the press. Deep down, you know Bradley Cooper thinks he’s the sh*t, but he’s not going to admit that, for fear of headlines like “B-Coops Needs to Get Hungover Himself.” But just once, I’d like Google Image result Scarlett Johansson to boast, “Yeah, I’m f*cking hot.” Alas, here’s what she had to say about herself during last night’s Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014.

“It’s an okay body,” she told Walters, who included Johansson on the list because of her very eventful year as a new mom, wife, and blockbuster star. “I wouldn’t say it’s particularly remarkable, though. I don’t like my thighs, my midsection.” Asked how she feels about being a sex symbol, the smoky-voiced Lucy actress replied, “I never put on a sexy face, so I don’t know what it means to act seductively.” (Via)

That’s what it means.