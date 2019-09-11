A fun way to pass the time is to Control+F the word “first” on Jennifer Lopez’s Wikipedia page. It will pass a lot of time, actually, because there’s a lot of them.

“For her first leading role in the 1997 Selena biopic of the same name, Lopez received a Golden Globe nomination and became the first Latin actress to earn over $1 million for a film.”

“With the simultaneous release of her second studio album J.Lo and The Wedding Planner in 2001, Lopez became the first woman to have a number one album and film in the same week.”

“Her fifth studio album, Como Ama una Mujer (2007), received the highest first-week sales for a debut Spanish album in the U.S.”

The point is, Jennifer Lopez is very famous, has been for decades, and she’s accomplished some incredible things in her career. But surprisingly, the Fiona Apple fan has never starred in a live-action movie that’s made over $24 million during its first weekend of release. That should change with Hustlers, which according to the Hollywood Reporter is “tipped to gross $25 million in its debut, a career best for Lopez in terms of a live-action pic, not adjusted for inflation.” Her current best, if you don’t include voice roles in Home and Ice Age: Continental Drift, is the $23.1 million made by 2005’s Monster-in-Law.

For what it’s worth, Out of Sight only made $12 million during its first three days of release, which is a shame, because that movie rules. Let’s all agree to see Hustlers then come home and watch Out of Sight this weekend. Deal? Deal.

For more on Hustlers, read our interview with director Lorene Scafaria.

