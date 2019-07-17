Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Here’s a modern Robin Hood story for you: a few strippers who stole from (mostly) rich, (usually) disgusting, (in their minds) pathetic men and gave to, well, themselves.” That’s how the 2015 New York article, “The Hustlers at Scores,” was introduced; it’s a fascinating story that’s, naturally, been turned into a movie, starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B (who got involved when director Lorene Scafaria slid into her DMs), Lili Reinhart, and Lizzo, among others, as strippers who swindle Wall Street bankers out of millions.

“These Wall Street guys, you see what they did to this country? They stole from everybody,” Lopez, as Ramona, says. “Hardworking people lost everything! And not one of these douchebags went to jail.” Scafaria told IndieWire that her cast has so many singers (and in the case of Julia Stiles, last dancers) because they’re naturals “at timing and rhythm and they just kind of are natural-born actors.” That’s clear from the trailer, set to Cardi B’s hit single “Money,” above.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film was inspired by the article published by New York magazine entitled “The Hustlers at Scores” written by Jessica Pressler.

Hustlers, which also stars Keke Palmer, Madeline Brewer, and Jon Glaser, opens on September 13. Check out a few images from the film.