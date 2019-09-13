STXFILMS

‘Hustlers’ Has A Delightful Cameo From A Famous Singer That’s Being Called ‘Iconic’

(Spoilers for Hustlers will be found below.)

Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only actor-musician in Hustlers (although she’s the only one who might be nominated for an Oscar). The real-life stripper drama also stars Lizzo and Cardi B and in an amusing cameo — last chance to click away before getting spoiled, even though Hustlers is the least likely “spoiler alert” movie ever — Usher. The “Yeah!” singer was a hit-making machine in the mid-to-late 2000s, when the movie takes place, and if “Love in This Club” is any indication, he was also a constant presence at the club, strip or otherwise. It’s also the song that plays when Usher enters Moves, and the dancers, including Ramona (Lopez), Dorothy (Constance Wu), Diamond (Cardi B), Annabelle (Lili Reinhart), Mercedes (Keke Palmer), and Liz (Lizzo), rush the stage. It’s a delightful scene that, according to writer and director Lorene Scafaria, was conceived in 2016.

“It’s one of those things when you write something in and then you go, ‘Yeah, okay, but when we get there, who’s it actually going to be?’ It was, at first, assuring him that what the scene represents is a celebration. The glory days,” she told Vulture. “But I remember the hardest part was convincing him that his hair was going to be okay.” Usher’s look now is different than Usher’s look then, in 2008, so Scafaria told him that he could wear a hat, along with a necklace, jacket, and sunglasses. Why? Because he’s Usher, baby:

“I told Usher, ‘If you want to say something, let’s talk about it.’ Usher came up to me after we did one take, and he goes, ‘I’ve thought about what I wanted to say. I wanted her to ask my name, and I’m going to say ‘Usher, baby. I was like, hell yeah!”

That’s also been the reaction to his cameo from people who saw Hustlers.

The only problem with the scene: there’s no timeline where Jennifer Lopez is losing her mind over Usher, and not the other way around.

(Via Vulture)

