In I Care A Lot, Rosamund Pike plays an unhinged woman with a bob haircut. Sound familiar? The trailer for the Netflix comedy-thriller, from The 5th Wave director J Blakeson, is giving people major Gone Girl vibes, except instead of Pike telling Ben Affleck that she’s “the c*nt you married,” she’s calling herself a “f*cking lioness.”

You love to see it.

“A crooked legal guardian who drains the savings of her elderly wards meets her match when a woman she tries to swindle turns out to be more than she first appears,” reads the official plot description. But that leaves out the part in the trailer above where Pike tells a guy, “I’ll grab your d*ck and balls and rip them clean off,” or when she threatens an old lady while vaping, or when Chris Messina and Peter Dinklage show up. If I Care A Lot is even half as good as Gone Girl (both feature narration from Pike!), it will be great. But interestingly, that wasn’t the film that came to mind while she read the script.

“That sort of wonderful rise of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character [in The Wolf of Wall Street], where you just see them just taking everyone for a ride and you just think, ‘Well, you know, it’s a brilliant scheme. Yeah, I have to give it to him.’ I felt a bit like that when I read Marla,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “And I haven’t seen a modern film with a woman [doing that] and running it sort of like a business.” The people, they care a lot for Pike.

when Rosamund Pike gets the blunt bob out and starts over-enunciating every syllable, baby that's cinema — Steve Venner (@steve_venner) January 14, 2021

unhinged rosamund pike cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/kqgCh2rDkS — freya ⚢ (@bridgersfilm) January 14, 2021

the category is unhinged women and rosamund pike is always winning pic.twitter.com/2o9BNGpxTY — Mr Fox (@phqntomthrd) January 14, 2021

Watching evil Rosamund Pike suck on a vape pen as she ruins lives and hooks up with Eiza Gonzalez was one of my highlights of TIFF 2020. I love this nasty movie. https://t.co/lebgOLMz7z — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) January 14, 2021

If I EVER see Rosamund Pike with a straight-edge bob I am running in the opposite direction https://t.co/eaANJhSmbu — Evan 🦩 (@GreatStarina) January 14, 2021

thinking about rosamund pike saying this in the i care a lot trailer pic.twitter.com/qKIertK7Hy — Olwethu 🌸 (@saintmauds_) January 14, 2021

Netflix: "We are releasing at least one movie a week in 2021." People on Twitter: "Yeah, but are they going to be Good mov—" Netflix: "This is one of the movies." pic.twitter.com/gliUWo7aos — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) January 14, 2021

I Care A Lot premieres on Netflix on February 19.