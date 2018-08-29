Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The latest from The Handmaid’s Tale director Reed Morano is another post-apocalyptic tale of sorts, but one that features Peter Dinklage literally burying all the bodies in his hometown and a mysterious woman played by Elle Fanning whose arrival throws a monkey wrench into everything. Titled I Think We’re Alone Now, Morano’s dark indie premiered to rave reviews at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in January, but with one trailer and now a second out promoting it, the film seems poised to make a much larger splash for the director and the two actors.

Per I Think We’re Alone Now‘s official logline:

Del (Peter Dinklage) is alone in the world. After the human race is wiped out, he lives in his small, empty town, content in his solitude and the utopia he’s methodically created for himself — until he is discovered by Grace (Elle Fanning), an interloper whose history and motives are obscure. Worse yet, she wants to stay.

Even though the second trailer digs a little deeper into Del’s body-burying practices and Grace’s chaotic arrival, it reveals next to nothing about the apocalypse that besets both characters. And frankly, it seems the details of whatever happened — if anything actually happened at all — is beside the point, as I Think We’re Alone Now is more about Del and Grace’s chance encounter at the end of the world, and what follows.