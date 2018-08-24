Getty Image

Ian Somerhalder is an actor and activist probably best known for his roles on ABC’s Lost and The CW’s The Vampire Diaries. The Louisiana native is currently serving as a spokesperson for Royal Canin pet nutrition in an effort to increase awareness about the need for cat owners to take their pets to the vet. In conjunction with National Take Your Cat to the Vet day this week, Ian took some time out of his schedule to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A great glass of red wine.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Paul Nicklen the wildlife photographer. It’s such a beautiful way to see our Earth friends.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

About 80 Netflix shows. I’m so behind, but inspired by the amount of amazing TV and films out there.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Chocolate. Raw cacao, I mean. You know, something sweet and nourishing for the afterlife.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Isfoundation.org, seeing how and what we can do to make content more inclusive and fun on our website. Bayouwithlove.com, so I can see the new products and images my wife is creating, almost daily.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

My meditation music!

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice, what would it be?

Treat others and the world the way you want to be treated. What you put in, you get back.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

A wine website that talks about how climate change will change the wine industry. I have a wine company and am immersed in viticulture.

9. Dogs or cats?

Both! People who only say “I’m a dog person only” or “I’m a cat” scare me! Aug. 22 was Take Your Cat to the Vet Day, though – and I’ve partnered with Royal Canin to get more cats to the vet this year. 92% of all cat owners, or kitty parents as I like to call them, admit that their cat’s health is important to them. Unfortunately, less than half of them take their cats to the vet each year. It basically works out to be, that for every 5 dogs that go to the vet, only 1 cat goes. Yet, there are 10 million more cats in the US than dogs. I firmly believe this needs to change!

10. Best concert of your life was…?

About 10 years of Coachella acts before the iPhone and commercialization destroyed it! Also, one of the more profound moments of my youth was Pink Floyd’s The Wall tour concert at the Superdome in New Orleans in 1992.