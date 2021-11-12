Manny, Diego, Sid, Buckminster, and the rest of the Ice Age gang are back in the series’ sixth installment, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. Announced last year, the film takes place after the events of 2016’s Ice Age: Collision Course and primarily follows the weasely Buckminster (Simon Pegg) and possum brothers Crash and Eddie (Seann William Scott and Josh Peck) as they collapse through an iceberg and find themselves sent back to the prehistoric “lost world.”

In the lost world, Buck finds himself at home among the various dinosaurs and reptiles he was introduced alongside in 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. Using his expertise, he acts as a mentor for the highly erratic possum brothers, guiding the team through the perils of the the wild world with ease.

While new Ice Age movies have been a staple in children’s entertainment for quite some time (after all, this is the series sixth major installment), The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild could very well be the last entry in the series we get. Shortly after Disney purchased 21st Century Fox back in 2017, the company shut down Blue Sky Studios, the animation studio behind the original 2002 movie. As of right now, Disney has not made it clear whether or not they intend to continue working on the franchise.

In addition to Pegg, Scott, and Peck, Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessie J are all returning to the Ice Age franchise in Adventures of Buck Wild. John C. Donkin (Nimona, Surviving Sid) is on board to direct the film written by Ray DeLaurentis and William Schifrin. The movie is slated to hit Disney+ January 28.