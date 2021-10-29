There’s a lot of things I would do for $9 million. I would walk a mile with a rock in my shoe, even though that’s really annoying. I would watch the complete Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer filmography. I would even order french fries and a Frosty from Wendy’s, but not dip the former into the latter. Want to know another thing I would do for $9 million? Get vaccinated. Heck, I did it for free. This is where Ice Cube and I differ.

Ice Cube has exited the comedy Oh Hell No “after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “The studio is looking to find a replacement as Ice Cube walked from a $9 million payday.”

The rapper and actor was set to co-star with Jack Black (the premise: Black’s character falls in love with Cube’s character’s mom), but now the production start date — originally set for this winter in Hawaii, which also sounds nice — has been pushed back due to his departure and Black recovering from an injury he suffered for the final episode of Conan.

Throughout the pandemic, Ice Cube has promoted mask wearing. In August, Bacone College in Oklahoma thanked the star and others for a donation of 2,000 face masks to use as personal protective equipment. In April 2020, amid COVID-19 lockdowns, he unveiled “Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self” branded T-shirts, featuring the star in a mask, in partnership with the manufacturer Black Out, with proceeds to benefit frontline health workers.

If someone offered me nine million smackers to star in a movie with Jack Black, you know what I wouldn’t say? Oh hell no.

