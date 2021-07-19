Idris Elba has offered a possible solution for the racist abuse that England soccer players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho have faced since the Euro 2020 final. “People in the public eye get verified on social media,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “The process of verification requires them to prove their IDENTITY, so everyone knows WHO is speaking. SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES SHOULD MAKE THIS MANDATORY FOR ALL USERS.”

Elba compared the current policies for social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to “boarding a plane and not having to show ID. THAT would never happen. If cowards are being supported by a veil of privacy and secrecy, then social media is not a safe space. It is an aeroplane that allows travellers to wear balaclavas. If cowards want to spout racial rhetoric then say it with your name, not your username.” He captioned the post, “Repost if you agree. Say less if you don’t.” It has over 221,000 likes and counting.

Four people have been arrested for comments made online about the soccer players:

A specialist team is looking into the offensive comments, police said, after three Black players — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka — were targeted with racist abuse on social media sites… The abuse has been widely condemned, and the U.K. government has promised action against social media companies if they do not remove offensive material more quickly.

You can read Elba’s post below.

(Via ESPN)